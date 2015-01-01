Abstract

BACKGROUND: The relationship between imprisonment and mental illness is bidirectional. The clinical outcomes of prisoners with mental illness have not been widely studied, especially in developing countries. This study was conducted to assess the same among male inpatients under judicial custody with charges of homicide.



METHODS: A retrospective chart review of male forensic ward inpatients admitted between January 1, 2003, and December 31, 2016, was conducted. Diagnosis in the files was based on the International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 criteria. The Clinical and Global Improvement-Severity (CGI-S) scale was used to measure the severity of illness. Mean CGI-S assessment was carried out at baseline, end of 1 year, 5 years, and 15 years. The data were analyzed using descriptive statistics, Friedman's test, and Dunn's post hoc test.



RESULTS: Schizophrenia spectrum disorders and other psychotic disorders, mood disorders, and alcohol use disorders were diagnosed in 62(49.6%), 22(17.6%), and 44(35.2%) subjects, respectively. Forty-one (32.8%) subjects had at least one readmission. The average CGI-S score for the total subjects was 5 (markedly ill) at baseline and 2 (borderline ill) at the end of their latest contact with the tertiary care hospital. For the 34 subjects (27.2%) who had follow-up information of 15 years, the average CGI-S score was 1 (normal, not at all ill) at the end of 15 years (P < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Clinical outcomes of prisoners with mental illness seem promising, subject to the seamless availability of services. Studies from other parts of the country are required for a more systematic understanding of the requirements of care.

