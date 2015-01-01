|
Attridge MM, Heffernan ME, Bendelow A, Menker CG, Davis MM, Sheehan K. Inj. Epidemiol. 2023; 10(Suppl 1): e35.
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s), Publisher Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37488578
BACKGROUND: Firearm violence is the leading cause of pediatric mortality in the USA. The presence of a firearm in the home poses an immense risk to children with increased rates of suicide and unintentional injury by firearm. Recent literature has not explored child ACEs and child behavioral health needs with the presence of a firearm in the home. The objective of this study was to explore an association between these factors, parent health, family experience with firearm violence, and demographics, and the presence of a firearm in the home.
Firearms; Suicide; Violence; Parents; Accidental injuries; Chicago