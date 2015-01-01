Abstract

BACKGROUND: Violence Against Women (VAW) becomes a serious public health issue as unnecessary morbidity and mortalities affect women and girls. Women who experience violence had the possibility of another of violence. Although gender-based violence (GBV) is a common problem in Ethiopia, the burden is not well studied.



OBJECTIVE: This study determines the magnitude of Gender-Based Violence among women receiving Sexual and Reproductive Health Services in a Specialized Hospital.



METHODS: Institution-based retrospective follow-up study was conducted at the University of Gondar Comprehensive Specialized Hospital among gender-based violence (GBV) service users from January 2017 to January 2022. Data were collected from register logbooks and also medical records for some variables, using a tool prepared by refereeing literature and adapting locally available resources and researchers experiences. Epi-info 7 was used to enter the data and exported it to SPSS V-23 for analysis. Descriptive statistics like frequencies, percentages, means and standard deviations are computed for all variables.



RESULTS: The lifetime proportion of sexual and physical violence was found to be 81% and 5%, respectively, while 3% of women experienced both sexual and physical violence. One hundred seventy (29.4%) of the incidents were done by an intimate-partners (boyfriend/husband). The majority (86%) had extra genital injuries. After genital examination, about one-fourth (25%) of survivors had fresh hymenal tears. About three-fourths (75.1%) of the survivors visit the health facility within threes day after the incident.



CONCLUSION: The study found that GBV is common in Northwest Ethiopia. Future research should involve sensitive methods and grounded approaches to explore survivors' experiences and views on local gender cultures and other contextual factors. Establishing One-stop-center could improve the quality of the services provided to the women.

Language: en