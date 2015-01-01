SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barnwell PV, Ingate MR, Sagar A, Contrada RJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2222845

37487191

College students' beliefs and attitudes concerning concussion, and masculinity norms, were examined in relation to stigma and willingness to seek treatment for possible concussion. Beliefs were measured using a revised Illness Perception Questionnaire (IPQ). Participants: Participants were 631 undergraduates at a Northeastern university, most of whom were nonathletes with no concussion.

METHODS: Data were collected online. Regression analysis were performed to identify predictors of stigma and treatment willingness.

RESULTS: Beliefs that concussion symptoms reflect malingering, are controllable, and have psychological causes were related to more stigmatizing attitudes, as was endorsement of masculinity norms regarding winning and risk-taking. Believing that concussion symptoms are long-lasting and endorsing competitiveness, pain discounting, and self-reliance predicted willingness to seek treatment. Preliminary structural models showed adequate fit.

CONCLUSIONS: In addition to beliefs assessed by the IPQ, traditional conceptions of masculinity warrant greater attention in the study of concussion-related stigma and willingness to seek treatment.


mild traumatic brain injury; Concussions; health beliefs; masculinity; psychometric analysis

