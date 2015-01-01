|
Citation
|
Barnwell PV, Ingate MR, Sagar A, Contrada RJ. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37487191
|
Abstract
|
College students' beliefs and attitudes concerning concussion, and masculinity norms, were examined in relation to stigma and willingness to seek treatment for possible concussion. Beliefs were measured using a revised Illness Perception Questionnaire (IPQ). Participants: Participants were 631 undergraduates at a Northeastern university, most of whom were nonathletes with no concussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mild traumatic brain injury; Concussions; health beliefs; masculinity; psychometric analysis