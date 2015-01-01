Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To assess depression and anxiety among college students during the COVID-19 pandemic and its association with race. PARTICIPANTS: Using a cross-sectional survey, depression and anxiety among college students at a Predominantly White (PWU) and a Historically Black University (HBU) during 2021 were evaluated.



METHODS: The patient health questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), general anxiety disorder-7 (GAD-7), and self-reported sociodemographic characteristics were collected. Chi-square and logistic regression tests examined differences in depression and anxiety based on race.



RESULTS: Depression and anxiety among 3,102 students (87% female) were analyzed. Minority racial groups were associated with anxiety (p < 0.01) but not depression in the PWU. Moderately severe and severe depression was higher among the minority race at both the universities (1.76% compared to 0.53% at PWU, and 11.1% compared to 2.4% at HBU).



CONCLUSIONS: Depression and anxiety among college students is influenced by racial status. First-generation students were more likely to report depression in both HBU and PWU.

Language: en