Abstract

We report a case of filicide which is an under-researched entity in Bangladesh. A 28-year-old lady visited with complaints of irregular eating followed by self-induced vomiting, poor anger control, irregular sleep, hopelessness, and suicidal thoughts for the last year. On the third visit, she admitted that she killed her 32-day-old baby by keeping it in a refrigerator. The case raises some forensic psychiatric complexities as the patient confessed it to the psychiatrist while family members know it as an accidental aspiration. It indicates the complex nature and dire need for psychosocial support in Bangladesh.

