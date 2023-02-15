SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Fink BN. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2023; 15(2).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)

DOI

10.5249/jivr.v15i2.1843

PMID

37482690

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This research assessed forms of sexual violence and their associations with suicidal ideation among adults identifying on the asexual identity spectrum.

METHODS: A secondary data analysis was conducted among adults, identifying on the asexual spectrum of asexual, gray-asexual, or demisexual, from the 2021 Ace Community Survey (n = 8,715). Multiple logistic regression analyses determined potential associations between sexual violence and suicidal ideation, adjusting for the covariates of age group, gender, education, racial/ethnic minority, employment, and asexual spectrum identity.

RESULTS: Demisexual individuals were at statistically greater odds of suicidality compared to gray-asexual and asexual individuals. Sexual violence victims were more likely to be suicidal compared to non-victims. This was especially true for attempted rape and suicidal consideration (OR = 2.10, 95% CI (1.60, 2.75), planning (OR = 1.76, 95% CI (1.32, 2.34), and attempts (OR = 3.15, 95% CI (2.07, 4.81).

CONCLUSIONS: Asexual victims of sexual violence were more likely to be suicidal compared to non-victims. Demisexual individuals were more likely to be suicidal compared to asexual individuals. These findings demonstrate the need for additional research on sexual violence and suicide.


Language: en
