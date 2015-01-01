|
Matos HDS, Chu T, Casper BM, Babina MA, Daley MS, Shukla A. J. Mech. Behav. Biomed. Mater. 2023; 145: e106035.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37487465
An experimental investigation was performed on human lung simulants to evaluate their response to an underwater explosive blast. The artificial lungs were instrumented with sensors to record changes in the internal pressure and strains for a specimen with and without a surrounding ribcage. The lungs were to-scale models representative of a 50th-percentile male. The experiments were performed using 65.5 mg of explosive charge placed 0.5 m from the lungs in an 8,200-liter water tank. The tank was instrumented with blast transducers and high-speed cameras to measure the pressure from the explosive charge and record the lung deformation history through high-speed images and digital image correlation.
Language: en
Artificial organs; Human lungs; Primary blast injury; Underwater explosive