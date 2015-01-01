Abstract

Women survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) have increased risk of repetitive neurotrauma in their lifetime but have received less research focus compared to populations of athletes, Veterans, and emergency department patients. The current study examined the importance of IPV as a contextual mechanism of injury, by comparing women survivors of IPV based on whether they experienced a head injury due to IPV or a head injury not due to IPV. The analyses involved archival data from in-person interviews conducted with women who received a protective order against an intimate partner in Kentucky from 2001 to 2004 (N=641). Women were excluded if they reported no head injury history (n=268), resulting in two groups compared based on a retrospective cohort design: 255 women with at least one self-reported IPV-related head injury (M=33.8±9.0 years-old, range: 19-65; 87.5% White) and 118 women with self-reported head injuries due to reasons other than IPV (M=32.2±9.1 years-old, range: 18-62; 89.0% White). Participants were compared on injury characteristics, lifetime physical and sexual IPV severity, subacute symptoms of head injury, and receipt of care for head injury. Compared to women with head injuries unrelated to IPV, women with IPV-related head injuries reported a higher number of lifetime head injuries (Mdn(range): IPV-related=3(1-515) vs. non-IPV-related=1(1-13), p<.001, r=.51) and a higher number of head injuries involving loss of consciousness (Mdn(range): IPV-related=1(1-35) vs. non-IPV-related=1(1-4), p<.001, r=.27), but lower rates of hospitalization (IPV-related=56.1% vs. non-IPV-related=73.7%, p=.001, OR=2.20 [95% CI: 1.36, 3.55]) and formal rehabilitation (IPV-related=3.2% vs. non-IPV-related=9.4%, p=.011, OR=3.18 [1.24, 8.13]) following head injury. Women with IPV-related head injuries had greater lifetime severity of physical IPV (p<.001, d=.64 [.41,.86]) and sexual IPV (p<.001, d=.38 [.16,.60]). Women with IPV-related head injuries endorsed all symptoms at greater rates than women with non-IPV-related head injuries (ps<.001), including physical (e.g., headaches: OR=3.15 [1.81, 5.47]; dizziness: OR=2.65 [1.68, 4.16]), cognitive (e.g., trouble problem solving: OR=2.66 [1.53, 4.64]; inattention: OR=2.39 [1.52, 3.78]), and emotional symptoms (e.g., depression: OR=7.39 [4.48, 12.20]; anxiety: OR=4.60 [2.82, 7.51]). The total count of symptoms endorsed was higher for women with IPV-related head injury than women with head injuries unrelated to IPV (p<.001, d=.71 [.49,.94]). When controlling for lifetime physical and sexual IPV, IPV-related head injury was independently associated with symptom count (β=.261, p<.001) and accounted for additional variance in symptom count (ΔR2=.06, p<.001). Among women survivors of IPV, those reporting IPV-related head injuries reported greater subacute symptoms, but a lower likelihood of being hospitalized or receiving rehabilitative care. Women with self-reported IPV-related head injuries represent an underserved population who are often unevaluated following injury and may have many unmet care needs. Future studies should examine persistent symptoms following IPV-related head injuries and interventions that would be most beneficial for this population.

