Abstract

Higher psychological resilience is correlated with less severe post-concussion symptoms (PCS) after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) in children, but the directional nature of this relationship remains uncertain. Although traditionally regarded as a stable, trait-like construct, resilience may be malleable and potentially influenced by mTBI and post-concussive symptoms. The current study sought to examine the stability of resilience, elucidate the dynamic nature of the resilience-PCS relation, and determine whether resilience-symptom associations are specific to mTBI or applicable to traumatic injury in general. Participants were children aged 8-17 with either mTBI (n = 633) or orthopedic injury (OI, n = 334) recruited to participate in a prospective cohort study after presenting acutely to five Canadian pediatric emergency departments. Symptoms and psychological resilience were assessed at 1 week, 3 months, and 6 months post-injury. Group differences in resilience over time were examined using a mixed linear model, and associations between resilience and symptoms over time were examined using random intercepts cross-lagged panel modeling. The mTBI group reported significantly lower resilience than the OI group, but the difference was significantly larger 1 week post-injury (d = 0.50) than at 3 months (d = 0.08) and 6 months (d =.10). Cross-lagged panel models indicated that resilience had both stable and dynamic aspects, and both affected and was affected by PCS, although their association varied by time post-injury, symptom measure, and reporter (parent versus child). Higher parent-reported cognitive symptom severity at 1 week was significantly associated with higher resilience at 3 months (β = 0.23, p =.001). Higher resilience at 3 months was associated with lower levels of parent-reported somatic symptom severity (β = -0.14, p =.004) and fewer total symptoms (β = -0.135, p =.029) at 6 months. Higher resilience at 3 months was associated with fewer child-reported symptoms at 6 months (β = -0.11, p =.030) and, reciprocally, fewer child-reported symptoms at 3 months were associated with higher resilience at 6 months (β = -0.22, p =.001). Notably, injury group was not a significant moderator in cross-lagged models, suggesting that resilience-symptom associations are not specific to mTBI. Psychological resilience and symptoms have bidirectional relationships after injury. Interventions designed to foster resilience have the potential to promote recovery after mTBI specifically and injury more generally.

