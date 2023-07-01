Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence indicates that vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) and matrix metalloproteinase-9 (MMP-9) influence the pathophysiology of depression. However, whether low-dose ketamine regulates VEGF and MMP-9 levels and whether changes in VEGF and MMP-9 levels are associated with the antidepressant and antisuicidal effects of ketamine remained unclear.



METHODS: Forty-eight patients with treatment-resistant depression and strong suicidal ideation (TRD-SI) were randomly assigned to a single infusion of 0.5-mg/kg ketamine or 0.045-mg/kg midazolam. The Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) and Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale-Ideation Severity Subscale (CSSRS-ISS) were used at baseline and subsequently at several postinfusion timepoints. VEGF and MMP-9 serum levels were analyzed at baseline and on day 3 postinfusion.



RESULTS: After adjustment for baseline levels, no significant differences in VEGF (p =.912) and MMP-9 (p =.758) levels were identified on day 3 postinfusion between the study groups. Baseline VEGF levels but not MMP-9 levels were negatively associated with MADRS and CSSRS-ISS scores following infusion.



DISCUSSION: A single infusion of low-dose ketamine did not alter the VEGF and MMP-9 levels of the patients with TRD-SI. Higher baseline VEGF levels were associated with greater antidepressant and antisuicidal effects of single low-dose ketamine infusion.

