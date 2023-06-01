Abstract

BACKGROUND: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital-Acquired Conditions (CMS-HAC) links Medicare payments to health care quality. Experiencing a serious disability or death associated with a fall in a health care facility based on diagnosis codes has been identified as an opportunity for improvement. Multiple factors contribute to an inpatient fall, including medications that affect cognition in older adults. The primary aim of this study was to investigate the effect of the commonly prescribed classes of medications on the CMS-HAC falls and trauma definition in US hospitals in a large inpatient database from 2019 to 2021.



METHODS: The authors analyzed data from 835 hospitals in the Vizient Clinical Data Base between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2021, on patients ≥ 65 years of age with CMS-HAC patient falls and trauma codes. Using logistic regression and stepwise Poisson regression analysis, the authors identified demographic, clinical, and hospital-related variables associated with falls meeting the CMS-HAC definition. The top 20 prescribed drug classes in these patients were also identified.



RESULTS: Among 11,064,024 patient encounters, 5,978 met the CMS-HAC definition of a serious fall. Patients who experienced a serious fall were significantly more likely to be > 79 years of age (p < 0.001, odds ratio [OR] 1.30, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.23-1.37), have a history of prior falls (p < 0.001, OR 2.30, 95% CI 2.11-2.50), have a code for dementia (p < 0.001, OR 1.50, 95% CI 1.40-1.60), and have higher anticholinergic cognitive burden (ACB) scores (p < 0.001, OR 1.14, 95% CI 1.13-1.14). Specific medication classes associated with CMS-HAC falls were first-generation antihistamines (p < 0.00, OR 1.21, 95% CI 1.09-1.35), second-generation antihistamines (p ≤ 0.001, OR 1.15, 95% CI 1.13-1.19), and atypical antipsychotics (p < 0.001, OR 1.18, CI 1.13-1.29).



CONCLUSION: Patients who experience a fall meeting the CMS-HAC fall definition are significantly more likely to have a prior history of falling, dementia, and a higher ACB score.



RESULTS from this study may inform future quality improvement work aimed at reducing injurious falls.

