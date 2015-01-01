SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cha AE, Wang X. NCHS Data Brief 2023; (476): 1-8.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, United States National Center for Health Statistics)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

37486741

Abstract

Injuries can have physical (1), psychological (2,3), and economic (4) consequences, including problems with wound repair and persistent pain. Additionally, the consequences of injury may interfere with normal activities and return to work (1). This report describes the percentage of adults who had an injury that limited their usual activities in the past 3 months (an activitylimiting injury) by selected sociodemographic characteristics from the 2020 and 2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS).


Language: en

Keywords

Adult; Humans; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Pain; United States/epidemiology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print