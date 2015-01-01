Abstract

Injuries can have physical (1), psychological (2,3), and economic (4) consequences, including problems with wound repair and persistent pain. Additionally, the consequences of injury may interfere with normal activities and return to work (1). This report describes the percentage of adults who had an injury that limited their usual activities in the past 3 months (an activitylimiting injury) by selected sociodemographic characteristics from the 2020 and 2021 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS).

