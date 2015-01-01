Abstract

AIMS: To educate nurse managers on territorialism and groupthink as being factors within workplace bullying among nurses within the clinical and academic settings that can psychologically and physically harm affected persons.



DESIGN: Territorialism and groupthink are explored as being factors within workplace bullying used by a bully or bullies to target others for personal gain and power. Workplace bullying has become habitual practice in nursing and nursing academia. Workplace bullying is identified not only as unethical behaviour but also as a dangerous practice that can lead to depression, anxiety, stress, and posttraumatic distress syndrome. Persons affected are subjected to emotional abuse that can lead to isolation, low self-esteem, and self-doubt.



METHODS: Methods by which persons in the workplace can identify bullying that involves territorialism and groupthink are examined. Nurse managers are identified as being instrumental in the identification of workplace bullying involving territorialism and groupthink, and in working with the affected person(s) and bully or bullies to seek mediation through a human resource representative. For nursing managers, it is imperative that workplace bullying is immediately addressed. Workplace bullying creates a hostile and intimidating working environment that affects the physical and mental health of affected persons.



RESULTS: Early identification and resolution of workplace bullying could alleviate the development of physiological and psychological health problems by affected persons. After workplace bullying has been reported, the affected persons should focus on the healing of mind, spirit, and body. New circumstances (e.g., a new place of employment or a promotion) may trigger feelings of anger, intimidation or fear; therefore, it' is important for persons who have experienced bullying in the workplace to understand the abusive environment itself was not directly associated with any wrongdoing by them. NO PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: Workplace bullying is disruptive to the workplace and affects productivity, absenteeism from work and turnover intentions. Persons impacted by territorialism and groupthink within the context of workplace bullying can develop psychological and physiological health problems.

