Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to evaluate the utilityof the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS)anxiety and depressive symptom domains [1] in conjunction with the Post-Concussion SymptomScale (PCSS) [2] for identifying pediatric patients withemotional symptoms following a concussion, and to identify predictors of higheremotional symptom loads.



METHODS: We recruited English-speaking patients aged 8-17 years presenting to a tertiary-care concussion clinic from 2014 to 2018 (n = 458). Demographics and clinical data including PCSS, injury date, previous history of anxiety/depression, and Vestibular/Ocular-Motor Screen (VOMS) were collected from patients' electronic medical records. Participants completed surveys in the PROMIS(TM) Pediatric Item Bank v1.1-Anxiety and Depressive Symptoms domains at their initial clinic visit. Multivariable linear regression identified predictors of higher emotional symptom loads.



RESULTS: Overall, 425 (92.8%) reported ≥ 1 emotional symptom on either PROMIS or PCSS. Predictors of higher emotional symptom loads were abnormal VOMS, female sex, history of anxiety or depression, and longer time since injury.



CONCLUSION: Our results suggest that adding PROMIS anxiety and depressive symptom surveys to pediatric concussion evaluations may identify more children with emotional symptoms, allowing clinicians to better direct post-concussion treatment and incorporate psychological support for patients if necessary. Future studies should examine whether earlier identification of emotional symptoms with these tools facilitates recovery and improves short- and/or long-term psychological outcomes in pediatric concussions.

Language: en