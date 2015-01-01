SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Marono A, Keatley DA. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2023; 30(4): 447-458.

(Copyright © 2023, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13218719.2022.2040397

37484505

PMC10360974

The aim of the current study was to compare and contrast non-cannibalistic and cannibalistic serial killers. Using case study data, the present study assessed common patterns among the life histories of cannibalistic serial killers compared to those of a control sample of serial killers that did not commit cannibalism. These include but are not limited to childhood experiences, socio-economic status, biological abnormalities and life events.

RESULTS indicated that factors that may differentiate cannibals from non-cannibals likely result from childhood influences, rather than influences at the time of the kill.

FINDINGS may be used to identify potential warning signs or triggers for cannibalistic behaviour.


risk factors; homicide; cannibalism; profiling; serial killers

