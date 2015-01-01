|
Marono A, Keatley DA. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2023; 30(4): 447-458.
37484505
The aim of the current study was to compare and contrast non-cannibalistic and cannibalistic serial killers. Using case study data, the present study assessed common patterns among the life histories of cannibalistic serial killers compared to those of a control sample of serial killers that did not commit cannibalism. These include but are not limited to childhood experiences, socio-economic status, biological abnormalities and life events.
Language: en
risk factors; homicide; cannibalism; profiling; serial killers