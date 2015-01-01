Abstract

The aim of the current study was to compare and contrast non-cannibalistic and cannibalistic serial killers. Using case study data, the present study assessed common patterns among the life histories of cannibalistic serial killers compared to those of a control sample of serial killers that did not commit cannibalism. These include but are not limited to childhood experiences, socio-economic status, biological abnormalities and life events.



RESULTS indicated that factors that may differentiate cannibals from non-cannibals likely result from childhood influences, rather than influences at the time of the kill.



FINDINGS may be used to identify potential warning signs or triggers for cannibalistic behaviour.

