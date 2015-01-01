Abstract

On entering forensic mental health services (FMHS) patients progress along forensic care pathways (FCP) that aim to maximise well-being and reduce risk of reoffending. They progress through high-, medium-, and low-secure psychiatric units with changing care and security needs. There is minimal literature examining FCP or their efficacy. This retrospective study describes the characteristics of patients admitted to an acute FMHS and explores the clinical, sociodemographic, and legal factors that influence FCP progression. Most patients were referred from prison (65.1%) and presented with violent index offending (62.4%) and psychotic disorder (80.6%). Young Maori men with psychosis predominated the forensic population. Logistic regression revealed violent index offending and diagnosis were determinants of following FCP, while violent offending and longer duration of stay were predictive of FCP progression. This study found no reduction in re-hospitalisation rates or inpatient length of stay over a three year follow-up for patients that completed the FCP.

