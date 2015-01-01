SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Geheran B, Kumar S, Ma'u E. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2023; 30(4): 553-564.

(Copyright © 2023, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13218719.2022.2059030

37484510

PMC10360999

On entering forensic mental health services (FMHS) patients progress along forensic care pathways (FCP) that aim to maximise well-being and reduce risk of reoffending. They progress through high-, medium-, and low-secure psychiatric units with changing care and security needs. There is minimal literature examining FCP or their efficacy. This retrospective study describes the characteristics of patients admitted to an acute FMHS and explores the clinical, sociodemographic, and legal factors that influence FCP progression. Most patients were referred from prison (65.1%) and presented with violent index offending (62.4%) and psychotic disorder (80.6%). Young Maori men with psychosis predominated the forensic population. Logistic regression revealed violent index offending and diagnosis were determinants of following FCP, while violent offending and longer duration of stay were predictive of FCP progression. This study found no reduction in re-hospitalisation rates or inpatient length of stay over a three year follow-up for patients that completed the FCP.


forensic psychiatry; forensic mental health; clinical pathway; forensic care pathways; forensic rehabilitation; medium secure forensic units; special patients

