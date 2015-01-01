Abstract

Ecological Momentary Assessment (EMA) and wearable sensor data have the potential to enhance prediction of suicide risk in real-world conditions. However, the feasibility of this methodology with high-risk populations, including over extended periods, warrants closer attention. This study examined the feasibility and acceptability of concurrent EMA and wearable sensor monitoring in young adults after emergency department (ED) care for suicide risk-related concerns. For 2 months after ED discharge, 106 participants (ages 18-25; 81.1% female) took part in EMA surveys (4x per day) and passive sensor (Fitbit) monitoring and completed an end-of-study phone interview. Overall adherence to EMA (62.1%) and wearable sensor (53.6%) was moderate and comparable to briefer protocols. Relative to EMAs (81%), fewer participants completed the full 8 weeks of Fitbit (63%). While lower initial hopelessness was linked to reduced EMA adherence, previous-day suicidal ideation predicted lower Fitbit adherence on the next day. Self-endorsed barriers to EMA and wearable sensor adherence were also examined. Participants tended to report positive experience with the protocol, with majority indicating EMAs were minimally burdensome, reporting that the Fitbit was generally comfortable, and expressing interest in participating in a similar study again.



FINDINGS provide support for the feasibility and acceptability of concurrent intensive self-report and wearable sensor data during a high-risk period. Implications and future directions are discussed.

Language: en