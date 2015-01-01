Abstract

PURPOSE: Concussions can have detrimental on children's cognitive, emotional, behavioral, and/or social functioning. We sought to examine changes in health-related quality of life (HRQOL) and functional disability from pre-injury to 1-week post-concussion, and to symptom resolution among youth ages 11-17 with a concussion.



METHODS: In this prospective, longitudinal cohort study, 83 concussed youth, ages 11-17, self-reported post-concussion symptoms daily as well as HRQOL and functional disability at baseline (pre-injury, retrospective), 1-week post-concussion, and symptom resolution. We modeled changes in overall and sub-scale HRQOL and functional disability scores over time from pre-injury to 1-week post-concussion and from 1-week post-concussion to symptom resolution using a piecewise linear mixed model, adjusting for potential covariables. Estimated fixed effects with a corresponding adjusted coefficient (beta), along with their 95% confidence intervals are presented.



RESULTS: Overall HRQOL worsened from pre-injury to 1-week post-injury (β = - 5.40, 95%CI - 9.22, - 1.58) but did not change from 1-week post-injury to symptom resolution. Physical HRQOL worsened from pre-injury to 1-week post-injury (β = - 9.90, 95%CI - 14.65, - 5.14) but improved from 1-week post-injury to symptom resolution (β = 1.64, 95%CI 0.50, 2.78), while psychosocial HRQOL showed no change over time. Functional disability worsened from pre-injury to 1-week post-injury (β = 8.36, 95%CI 5.93, 10.79) but with no change from 1-week post-injury to symptom resolution. Youth with symptom duration > 14 days reported worse HRQOL and functional disability than those who recovered in ≤ 14 days and greater daily post-concussion symptom scores were associated with worse HRQOL and functional disability.



CONCLUSION: Concussions have a negative impact on overall and physical HRQOL and functional disability in youth acutely post-injury. Ratings of HRQOL could be used to inform clinical treatment decisions to assist with the recovery process.

Language: en