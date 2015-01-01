Abstract

Wildfires have been systematically studied from the early 1950s, with significant progress in the applied computational methodologies during the 21st century. However, modern methods are barely adopted by administrative authorities, globally, especially those considering probabilistic models concerning human-caused fires. An exhaustive review on wildfire danger studies has not yet been performed. Therefore, the present review aims at collecting and analyzing integrated modeling approaches in estimating forest fire danger, examining the driving factors, and evaluating their influence on fire occurrence. The main objective is to propose the top performing methods and the most important risk factors for the development of an Integrated Wildfire Danger Risk System (IWDRS). Studies were classified based on the applied technique, i.e., geographic information systems, remote sensing, statistics, machine learning, simulation modeling and miscellaneous techniques. The conclusions of each study concerning the relative importance of model input variables are also reported. Online search engines such as 'Scopus', 'Google Scholar', 'WorldWideScience', 'ScienceDirect' and 'ResearchGate' were used in relevant literature searches published in scientific journals, manuals and technical documentation. A total of 230 studies were gathered with a selected subset being evaluated in a meta-analysis process. Machine learning techniques outperform average classic statistics, although their predictability relies heavily on the quantity and the quality of the input data. Geographic information systems and remote sensing are considered valuable yet supplementary tools. Modeling techniques apply best to fire behavior prediction, while other techniques referenced in the current review are potentially useful but further investigation is needed. In conclusion, wildfire danger is a function of seven thematic groups of variables: meteorology, vegetation, topography, hydrology, socio-economy, land use and climate. Ninety-five explanatory drivers are proposed.

