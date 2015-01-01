Abstract

BACKGROUND: Behavior-based safety (BBS) programs promote coworkers observing and correcting each other's at-risk behaviors on site; the idea behind BBS programs is to create a cultural shift in a company where it is acceptable for coworkers to stop anyone, at any time, from working in an unsafe manner.



OBJECTIVE: The main objective of this study is to examine the impacts of a BBS observation program in the construction industry.



METHODS: The subject, an electrical contracting company, implemented the BBS program in January 2019. This study utilized multiple data sources: the company's incident data, BBS program report data, and surveys, including the Safety Climate Assessment Tool for Small Contractors. A total of 3,891 at-risk behaviors from the BBS reports, including 600 comments, and 141 survey responses were analyzed.



RESULTS: The most frequently reported at-risk behavior was the line of fire, and the at-risk behaviors were often observed when workers conducted tasks, such as running or pulling wires, installing devices, and installing lights. The overall perception of safety climate was high, and the respondents reported that the safety climate had improved since the adoption of the BBS program. Overall, implementing the BBS program benefited in cultivating the company's collective safety climate.



CONCLUSION: As a result of the BBS program, the company implemented better communication strategies for their safety meetings on the most frequently reported at-risk behaviors, replacing safety gears with higher quality ones, and redesigning online safety training to better reflect the identified tasks that were associated with more at-risk behaviors.

