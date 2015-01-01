Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the relationship between community-level economic deprivation, as measured by the Distressed Communities Index (DCI) and ED visits on account of firearm injuries (assaults and unintentional).



METHODS: A retrospective analysis was conducted using the Maryland State Emergency Department Databases (SEDD) from January 2019 to December 2020 to explore the association between the DCI and ED visits because of firearm injuries (assaults and unintentional). The DCI utilizes 7 variables, based on zip codes, generating 5 levels of socioeconomic distress (prosperous, comfortable, mid-tier, at-risk, and distressed). In a multivariate analysis, we adjusted for age, sex, mental conditions, alcohol addiction, substance abuse, smoking, race/ethnicity, insurance type, and median income.



RESULTS: Of the 2725 ED visits for firearm injuries, 84.5% were Black and 88.5% male. The median age was 27 (21-35) years, and the mortality rate was 17.7%. A statistically significant association was found between economic deprivation and ED visits for firearm injuries. Compared to prosperous communities, the odds ratios (ORs) were comfortable (OR = 1.33, 95% CI 1.04-1.71, P =.03), mid-tier (OR = 1.69, 95% CI 1.33-2.15, P <.001), at-risk (OR = 1.53, 95% CI 1.17-1.99, P <.001), and distressed (OR = 2.65, 95% CI 2.11-3.33, P <.001).



DISCUSSION: The study highlights the significant association between community-level economic deprivation, as measured by the Distressed Communities Index, and the incidence of firearm injuries in Maryland. The findings underscore the importance of addressing socioeconomic disparities and implementing targeted interventions to reduce firearm-related injuries in economically distressed communities.

