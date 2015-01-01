Abstract

BACKGROUND: Previous studies reported that the experience of maltreatment in childhood reduces subjective well-being in adulthood and that neuroticism is negatively associated with subjective well-being. However, the interrelationship between childhood maltreatment, adult life events, neuroticism, and subjective well-being has not been analyzed to date.



METHODS: A total of 404 adult volunteers provided responses to the following questionnaires: 1) Childhood Abuse and Trauma Scale, 2) Life Experiences Survey, 3) Neuroticism Subscale of the Shortened Eysenck Personality Questionnaire-Revised, and 4) Subjective Well-Being Inventory. The path model was used to analyze possible interrelationships among these parameters.



RESULTS: The effect of childhood abuse on subjective well-being was indirect and was mediated by neuroticism. The effect of neuroticism on the negative, but not positive, change score on the Life Experiences Survey was significant. The indirect effect of neuroticism on subjective well-being was not significant via either negative or positive change scores.



CONCLUSIONS: This study demonstrated that age, subjective social status, neuroticism, and negative and positive life events were significantly associated with subjective well-being. Furthermore, using path analysis, we demonstrated the mediating role of neuroticism in the indirect effect of childhood abuse on subjective well-being.

