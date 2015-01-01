|
Fujimura Y, Shimura A, Morishita C, Tamada Y, Tanabe H, Kusumi I, Inoue T. Biopsychosoc. Med. 2023; 17(1): e26.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
37488649
BACKGROUND: Previous studies reported that the experience of maltreatment in childhood reduces subjective well-being in adulthood and that neuroticism is negatively associated with subjective well-being. However, the interrelationship between childhood maltreatment, adult life events, neuroticism, and subjective well-being has not been analyzed to date.
Path analysis; Childhood abuse; Mediating effect; Neuroticism; Subjective well-being