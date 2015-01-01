SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hill RM, Picou P, Hussain Z, Vieyra BA, Perkins KM. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000917

37482953

BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention gatekeeper training programs offer a unique opportunity to increase knowledge about suicide prevention, enhance risk identification, and reduce suicide-related stigma. Aims: This study evaluated the efficacy of an online suicide prevention gatekeeper training program in a randomized trial.

METHOD: Participants were US college students (N = 388). Participants (69.3% women) had a mean age of 19.01 years and identified primarily as Hispanic/Latinx (52.1%) and non-Hispanic White (22.4%). Participants completed pre- and posttest surveys and were randomly assigned to either the ASK About Suicide to Save a Life (AS + K?) suicide prevention gatekeeper training program or an information-only comparison intervention.

RESULTS: Participants in the AS + K? condition reported significantly greater gatekeeper preparedness and self-efficacy, and lower stigmatized attitudes at posttraining, as compared with those in the comparison condition. There were no significant differences in likelihood of using gatekeeper skills or suicide-related knowledge across groups. Limitations: This short-term study was not able to assess behavioral change resulting in use of gatekeeper skills over time.

CONCLUSIONS: Completion of gatekeeper training resulted in increases in preparedness and self-efficacy for engaging in gatekeeper behaviors, as well as a reduction in suicide-related stigma. Despite small intervention effects, the online AS + K? training appears to be a promising program.


college students; gatekeeper training program; randomized trial

