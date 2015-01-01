Abstract

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a widespread mental disorder linked to functional impairment and a high suicide rate. Adolescent BPD is now recognized as a reliable and valid diagnosis in psychiatric classification systems and national treatment guidelines. Family issues, such as parental underinvolvement or neglect, may affect the mentalization process and attachment styles. Thus, the family is crucial to understanding the etiology of BPD in adolescents. Family intervention was primarily used as a component of the psychotherapy strategy in the current treatment of BPD, including pharmacological and psychotherapy measures. The primary objective of this study is to review previous research on the effectiveness of family intervention in treating adolescents with BPD. Although there is currently little data, studies in this paper show that family intervention is a realistic treatment option for adolescents with BPD.

