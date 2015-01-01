Abstract

In the past 10 years, there has been a growing interest in self-injurious behavior (SIB) among adolescents. The lifetime prevalence of SIB is between 16 and 22% in community sample with females more likely to engage in SIB. There are conflicting results about the global distribution of the prevalence of SIB and whether the SIB has increased in the 21st century. Our aim in the current study was to conduct a systematic search of and meta-analysis on the prevalence of SIB in adolescents over the past 5 years' worth of published papers and to examine gender, continental, and year differences. We conducted a systematic search in June 2020 of six databases (PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, OVID Medline, PsycINFO, EBSCO) with three main search terms: "self-injurious behavior," "prevalence," and "adolescence." Article inclusion criteria were (a) written in English; (b) published between January 1, 2015, and June 18, 2020; and (c) focused on a community sample. Titles and abstracts of the articles were screened first. Then, the relevant full texts were read, and those that met the inclusion criteria were collected. We used Comprehensive Meta-Analysis software was used to conduct the analyses. After the screening process 97, articles were included in the meta-analysis. The age of the samples ranged from 11.00 to 18.53 years. The overall average prevalence of nonsuicidal self-injury in the studies was 16%. There was a significant gender difference: females reported a higher prevalence than males (19.4% and 12.9%, respectively). A significantly higher prevalence was found among Asian articles than those from other continents (19.5% and 14.7%, respectively). The prevalence of SIB did not change significantly between 2013 and 2018. The current research draws attention to the high prevalence of SIB among adolescents, especially among females and those living in Asia. It is important to address this behavior, both in terms of prevention and intervention.

