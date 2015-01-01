|
Borah K, Jose TT, Mysore Nagaraj AK, Moxham L. F1000Res. 2023; 12: e425.
(Copyright © 2023, F1000 Research)
37484516
INTRODUCTION: Every year, over 700,000 individuals lose their life by suicide and many individuals attempt suicide. Suicide occurs in all age groups and is the fourth major cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally in 2019. A suicide prevention program (SPP) is a capacity-building program that helps gatekeepers to identify the risk of suicide. The objective of the review is to determine the effectiveness of SPP on the improvement of knowledge, attitude, and gatekeeper behaviour among gatekeepers in South Asian countries so that the number of suicide cases will be reduced among college students in South Asia countries.
systematic review; college students; suicide prevention; South Asian countries; suicide prevention program.