Abstract

Here we performed a before-after ABA-design study in police cadets (N = 82) to compare the effects of unexpected (event-triggered) and expected (anticipatory) stressors on aggression. On the first day of the study, participants filled in the Buss-Perry Aggression Questionnaire (BPAQ) and the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale (BIS) and were fitted with heart rate (HR) monitors, which remained attached till the end of the study. On day 2, they were instructed to perform a police intervention in a realistic training environment. The intervention was preceded either by a warning or by a reassuring audio recording that forecasted violent or routine interventions, respectively. Both groups encountered hostile suspects at the intervention site, the behavior of which, however, did not justify the use of force e.g., aggression. The warning resulted in a gradually developing anticipatory stress as shown by HRs. Cadets exposed to the reassuring audio recording showed minimal anticipatory stress but responded to the hostile suspects by an abrupt increase in HRs, which was missing in the warned group. The magnitude of HR responses was similar in the two groups, only their temporal evolution differed. Although aggression showed some associations with BPAQ and BIS scores, the main predictors of behavior were HR changes according to a Multiple Regression analysis. The gradually developing anticipatory stress was associated with low, whereas the abrupt increase in HRs was associated with high aggression. Our findings suggest that the anticipation of a stressful event improves behavioral control whereas an unexpected stress strongly promotes aggression.

