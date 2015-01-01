Abstract

The application of the Haddon matrix in identifying drowning prevention solutions in the north of Iran is necessary. We dealt with drownings on three levels of prevention including before, during, and after the injury in northern Iran (Guilan province). This study aimed to investigate the use of Haddon's matrix in preventing three-level drowning cases before, during, and after the accident in the north of Iran. This qualitative study consisted of 9 focus groups with a sample size of 78 people including 48 nursing staff, 21 emergency medicine specialists, and 30 people from non-medical personnel (local community leaders, executive officials of relevant organizations, lifeguards, staff working in health centers, and families of victims). All group discussions were recorded and the questions were based on the focus group table. According to Haddon's table of results, the major risk group was the young and adolescent boys and more in the area of neglect in culture-building and education. In this study, the role of factors was investigated separately and the necessary solutions were presented that can be used as a scientific and practical basis to achieve the main goal of drowning prevention. These strategies require cross-sectoral collaboration, which seems to be a strong interaction with a greater focus on major risk groups to address deficiencies and prevent the recurrence of potential accidents. The study aimed to investigate the use of Haddon's matrix in the prevention of three-level drowning cases before the event, during the event, and after the event in northern Iran.

