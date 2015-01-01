Abstract

Drivers who exhibit dangerous driving behaviours, such as aggressive, risky, and negative emotion cognition driving, are more likely to be involved in road crashes. A key motivator behind unsafe driving behaviours is driving anger. However, it is unclear whether lifestyle, driving anger, and dangerous driving behaviours are related. A total of 344 Chinese drivers with a formal driving license were asked to complete the socio-demographic information, the Chinese lifestyle questionnaire (Self-designed), the 14 items Driving Anger Scale (DAS), and the Dula Dangerous Driving Index (DDDI). The Chinese driver's lifestyles were analysed using Exploratory Factor Analysis (EFA), revealing a four-factor structure ("Culture", "Workaholism", "Sports" and "Amusement"). The 14 items DAS factor structure was determined using a Confirmatory Factor Analysis (CFA), yielding a two-factor structure ("Safety Concern anger" and "Arrival Concern anger"). Based on Hierarchical Multiple Regression (HMR), only "Workaholism" was associated with aggressive, risky, and negative emotion cognition driving. The trait driving anger was examined as a mediator between the "Workaholism" and dangerous driving (aggressive, risky, and negative emotion cognition driving) through a Structural Equation Modelling (SEM) approach. "Workaholism" was shown to influence these dangerous driving behaviours through trait driving anger. Lastly, this article discussed the theoretical and practical implications and research limitations.

Language: en