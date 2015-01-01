Abstract

Industrial parks make great contributions to the local economy, society, and culture, but they have also encountered many problems, such as limited resources, the longevity of ecological restoration, and the contagion of safety accidents. As a socioeconomic and ecological composite system formed by the interaction of multiple stakeholders, the solutions to succeed in workplace sustainability in industrial parks are still not known. The purpose of this study is to explore how to integrate existing resources to achieve a win-win situation in industrial park safety and environmental protection issues. According to Actor-network Theory and a systematic search, this study identifies the relevant subjects from selected 24 studies and clarifies the interactions made by these subjects. In sum, this study concludes two main modes of developing workplace sustainability in the park from multiple actors' perspectives: self-regulation of inner park subjects and the driving force of exterior park subjects.

