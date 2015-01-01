|
Citation
|
Bahamón MJ, Javela JJ, Bonilla-Cruz NJ, Rivera D, Vinaccia S, Forgiony-Santos J. Heliyon 2023; 9(6): e16167.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37484386
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the psychometric properties of the Alexian Brother Urge to Self-Injure (ABUSI) in its Spanish version for Colombian adolescents. This instrument was created to measure cognitive and emotional aspects of the urge to self-injure by assessing the frequency, the urge, thoughts associated with time and place, the capacity for resistance, and thoughts associated with the urge to self-injure.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; Suicidal behavior; Self-injurious behavior; Adolescence; ABUSI