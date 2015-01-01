Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Many children experience weight-based bullying (WB), when individuals are treated poorly or demeaned because of weight. WB has negative mental and physical health consequences. The current study examined how children's experiences of different forms of WB (verbal, social, physical, cyber) were associated with impaired functioning in school, social life, and family life.



METHODS: Data were collected in Spring 2021. Participants (N = 224) were parents of a school-aged child and lived in the United States. Sixty percent of parents were mothers and 72% of parents self-identified as White. They completed surveys regarding weight, eating, and bullying.



RESULTS: Social and cyber WB were associated with clinically significant impairment for both children and parents. Children who experienced social and physical WB were more likely to skip school, whereas physical and cyber WB were associated with skipping a particular class. All forms of bullying were associated with skipping gym class. Social and cyber WB were associated with isolating. Cyber WB was associated with all disordered eating behaviors. In addition, physical WB was associated with binge eating, social WB was associated with purging, and verbal WB was associated with secretive eating.



DISCUSSION: Victims of WB experience impairment in school, social life, and family life, absenteeism, and disordered eating. It is essential to develop approaches to address WB in its various forms to identify strategies for reducing and preventing WB across various levels of influence, including peer groups, schools, and families.

