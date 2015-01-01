|
Tuomola EM, Keskinen KE, Viljanen A, Rantanen T, Portegijs E. J. Aging Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37482698
OBJECTIVES: To study cross-sectional and longitudinal associations between objectively assessed neighborhood walkability, walking difficulties, and participation in leisure activities among older people.
aging; geographic information system; leisure activities; walkability; walking difficulties