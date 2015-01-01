Abstract

PURPOSE: As the response to sexual assault victims proved to be shattered and substandard, sexual assault centers were set up to improve care by providing the victims with medical, psychosocial and legal care. The Dutch Centers for Sexual Assault were launched in 2012. We wished to examine the challenges in interprofessional collaboration experienced in a long-running Dutch Sexual Assault Center.



METHODS: In this qualitative study, data was collected via semi-structured explorative interviews which were analyzed using thematic analysis in an iterative process. The semi-structured interviews were held with fifteen professionals from medical, psychosocial and legal disciplines. An interview guide was developed based on expert opinion and the Bronstein Index of Interprofessional Collaboration. Qualitative analyses were done using the method of thematic analysis in ATLAS.ti and were reported according to the COREQ criteria. The themes of the experienced challenges in interprofessional collaboration were further clarified using quotations.



RESULTS: Participants mentioned three themes that challenged interprofessional collaboration: 1. discrepancies in professional involvement, 2. conflicting goals and 3. a lack of connection. Discrepancies in motivation and affinity to work with victims of sexual violence between professionals proved to be the most pivotal challenge to collaboration, leading to disturbing differences in professional involvement. A low caseload and time restraints complicated gaining expertise, affinity and motivation. Conflicting goals and confidentiality issues arose between the medical and legal disciplines due to their contrasting aims of caring for victims versus facilitating prosecution. Some professionals felt a lack of connection, particularly due to missing face-to-face personal contact, which hindered the sharing of complex or burdensome cases and gaining insight into the other discipline's competences.



CONCLUSION: Building collective ownership and equal professional involvement are crucial for interprofessional collaboration. Professional involvement should be increased by training courses to clarify conflicting goals and to improve reciprocal personal contact between professionals. Training courses should be facilitated with organizational financial support.

Language: en