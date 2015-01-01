|
Citation
|
Zasiekina L, Duchyminska T, Bifulco A, Bignardi G. Mil. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37486615
|
Abstract
|
This is the first study to compare active-duty soldiers and student civilian samples during the first three months of the Ukrainian-Russian war in relation to moral injury and its association with PTSD, anxiety and depression. A total of 350 participants, including 191 active-duty soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Force (UAF), who were on the frontline during the full-scale invasion of Russian troops in February 2022, and 159 students from different HEIs in Volyn oblast, were recruited into the study through their attendance at the Ukrainian Psychotrauma Center. Prior to the in-person group-intervention program of psychosocial support for military and civil populations at the Ukrainian Psychotrauma Center, moral injury, PTSD, depression, and anxiety were assessed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Moral injury; civilians; active-duty soldiers; mental health symptoms