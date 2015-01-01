SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Peel M. Nurs. Stand. (1987) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Royal College of Nursing)

DOI

10.7748/ns.2023.e12120

PMID

37482818

Abstract

Bruises are commonly seen in children and are usually easily explained by play or accidents. However, bruises are also common in children who have been physically abused. For this reason, nurses must determine if the reasons for bruising that are given by parents or carers provide a suitable explanation. This will in part depend on the veracity of the reasons given, as well as the type of bruising, its location and any pattern to the bruising. This article explains how nurses can identify various types of bruises and how these should be documented. The author also details how nurses should raise any suspicion of child physical abuse with the child, parents or carers, and how nurses can escalate any concerns.


Language: en

Keywords

health promotion; child abuse; child protection; parents; infants; mothers; child health; clinical; domestic abuse; fathers; safeguarding; school nurses

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print