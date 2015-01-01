Abstract

In the US each year, 80% of suicide deaths occur among men. As primary care is often the front door to identification and treatment of mental health problems, NPs in this setting are poised, with training in appropriate skills and tools, to recognize warning signs and risk factors in these patients as well as deliver necessary care and interventions to them. By being aware of known risk factors, identifying warning signs, communicating in a therapeutic manner, screening with standardized tools, assessing lethal means, developing safety plans, and making treatment referrals, primary care NPs can mitigate suicidal behaviors among men and save lives.

Language: en