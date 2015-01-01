|
Jiang MM, Chen JN, Huang XC, Zhang YL, Zhang JB, Zhang JW. Psychol. Res. Behav. Manag. 2023; 16: 2667-2680.
(Copyright © 2023, Dove Press)
37485285
INTRODUCTION: Suicidal ideation and suicidal behavior, as the most severe psychological and behavioral problems among adolescents, bring not only significant damage to individual social functioning but also cause enormous economic and social pressure, which will ultimately be detrimental to social development and social stability. This paper aimed to explore the potential relationship between teacher discrimination behavior, peer bullying victimization, anxiety disorders, and adolescent suicidal ideation based on the Vulnerability-Stress Model.
adolescents; anxiety disorders; suicidal ideation; peer bullying victimization; teacher discrimination behavior