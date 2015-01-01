|
Citation
|
Rangel Villafaña JN, Silva C, Cárdenas SJ. Revista internacional de investigacion en adicciones 2023; 9(1): 22-27.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37484983
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: the rate of death by suicide has increased in Mexico, representing a significant public health problem. To prevent and treat this phenomenon, it is crucial to identify reliable suicide risk factors among Mexicans. The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide has demonstrated empirical support for the role of thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and acquired capability in the development of suicidal desire and behaviors. The measure of the theory's constructs-the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ) and the Acquired Capability for Suicide Scale (ACSS)-has also shown good psychometric qualities.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mexico; suicide; Interpersonal Theory of Suicide; Acquired Capability for Suicide Scale; Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire