Abstract

Post-Conviction Traumatic Stress (PCTS) describes the cognitive, psychological, and physiological symptoms of trauma that result from a range of experiences with the criminal justice system. This pilot study aimed to empirically validate the construct of PCTS utilizing the Post-Traumatic Checklist (PCL-5), an existing measure of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) according to DSM-5 diagnostic criteria. Using mixed methods, the survey asked about the traumagenic impact of arrests, court proceedings, incarceration, probation/parole supervision, and sex offender registration requirements in a sample of people required to register as sexual offenders (RSOs; n = 290) and their family members (n = 126). The PCL-5 was used to estimate the prevalence of PTSD and to explore the unique presentation of symptoms.



FINDINGS indicated that 69% of registrants and 62% of family members reported clinically significant indicators of PTSD. Examples of specific symptom presentations are illustrated through qualitative responses. Implications for clinical treatment, policy, and future research related to PCTS are discussed.

Language: en