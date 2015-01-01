|
Levenson JS, Harris DA. Sex. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
37487051
Post-Conviction Traumatic Stress (PCTS) describes the cognitive, psychological, and physiological symptoms of trauma that result from a range of experiences with the criminal justice system. This pilot study aimed to empirically validate the construct of PCTS utilizing the Post-Traumatic Checklist (PCL-5), an existing measure of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) according to DSM-5 diagnostic criteria. Using mixed methods, the survey asked about the traumagenic impact of arrests, court proceedings, incarceration, probation/parole supervision, and sex offender registration requirements in a sample of people required to register as sexual offenders (RSOs; n = 290) and their family members (n = 126). The PCL-5 was used to estimate the prevalence of PTSD and to explore the unique presentation of symptoms.
community reintegration; post-conviction traumatic stress; registration; sex offender policy; sexual offender treatment