|
Citation
|
Butjosa A, Camprodon-Rosanas E, Aizpitarte A, Alvarez-Segura M, Albiac N, Lacasa F. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37486355
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Almost 20% of children and adolescents who attend in mental health centres are witnesses of domestic violence (WDVs). It would therefore be clinically useful to have an appropriate screening instrument for this population, such as the PTSD-CBCL. Our aim here was thus to assess the psychometric properties of relevant tools by determining their internal consistency, sensitivity/specificity, and positive/negative predictive values in our centre's population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Validation; Psychometric properties; Witness of domestic violence