OBJECTIVE: Pedestrians are one of the most vulnerable users in road traffic injuries (RTIs). The rate of pedestrians' fatality is high in Iran. It is worthwhile to investigate how pedestrians behave. This observational study aimed to investigate pedestrians' unsafe behaviors while crossing.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study examined the behavior of 1095 pedestrians (69.7% men) using videotaping when they crossed at two intersections and three non-intersections on a weekend and two working days in the morning, at noon, and in the evening. The information obtained was classified into 5 domains including adherence to traffic rule, violation, environmental barriers, visibility, and distraction. Data were analyzed using Stata version 17.



RESULTS: About 60% of the pedestrians ignored the crosswalk and crossed the street wherever they wanted. More than 30% ignored the vehicles passing and crossed the street inattentively. About 60% of the pedestrians committed violations. More than half of pedestrians crossed unsafe crossings diagonally or in a hurry. More than 35% wore dark clothing and had low visibility, and nearly 30% were distracted. Adolescent pedestrians did not adhere traffic rules about 6 times more than the young adult pedestrians. Pedestrians who did not adhere to traffic rules in the morning were significantly more than in the evening. Men committed a violation 1.47 times more than women. The results showed that the pedestrians committed a violation in the morning significantly more than in the evening.



CONCLUSION: The occurrence of pedestrians' unsafe behaviors in Maku was high. Unsafe behaviors were high among men and young adult pedestrians. Therefore, it's essential to implement educational interventions via different media as well as environmental interventions by different organizations to improve safe behavior among pedestrians.

