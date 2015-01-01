Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) and food insecurity are global health issues that affect millions of people worldwide. Numerous studies show that IPV and food insecurity are linked; however, there is a lack of synthesis of this research. Using a systematic search and review, we examined the international quantitative and qualitative research published on the link between IPV and food insecurity. We searched for peer-reviewed, English-language articles with participants above the age of 16 in 4 large online databases. Fifty-six studies were included from around the world that discussed the link between food insecurity and IPV perpetration and/or victimization. We found evidence in both qualitative and quantitative studies for a meaningful connection between these two global health isues. We also reviewed the literature on moderators and mediators (e.g., mental health). Our findings indicate the importance of implementing IPV prevention strategies which also address household food insecurity, and the potential for food insecurity resources to provide IPV resources. Future research should focus more frequently on IPV perpetration as opposed to victimization, and further examine the moderating and mediating mechanisms that inform the link between IPV and food insecurity.

