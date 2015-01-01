Abstract

This article evaluates a Body Resistance Program in an urban area of El Salvador. The goal of this program is to facilitate women's reclamation of bodily autonomy and recognition of their shared struggle, thereby laying a foundation for solidarity and structural change around gendered body norms. As a pilot project with limited scope, a key objective is to identify meaningful concepts that address the goals, motivations, and worldviews of Salvadoran participants. This article provides insights into their understandings and experiences of trauma, resistance, and embodied empowerment.

Language: en