Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate partner violence is the most pervasive but less recognized problem which affects millions of women world. It is more common among marginalized individuals including women affected by HIV. However, there is limited information regarding this problem among HIV-Positive Women in Ethiopia. Thus, the study was aimed to assess the magnitude and factors associated with intimate partner violence among HIV positive women in western Ethiopia.



METHODS: A facility-based cross-sectional study was conducted among HIV-positive women on ART follow-up in Nekemte town. A total of 420 women were selected by the simple random sampling technique and an interviewer-administered questionnaire was used for data collection. The data were entered to EpiData version 3.1 and analyzed by SPSS version 20. Univariable and mult- variable logistic regression analysis with their corresponding odds ratio (95%CI) were computed, and statistical significance was declared at p < 0.05.



RESULTS: The magnitude of intimate partner violence among HIV-positive Women during Lifetime and since diagnosed with HIV was 49.29%, [(95% CI: 44.3-53.6%)] and 41.67%, [(95% CI: 37.1-45.7%)] respectively. Skipping daily ART medication ≥ 6 times/month [AOR = 3.56; (95% CI 1.18, 10.74)], experiencing controlling behavior by a partner[AOR = 6.37; (95% CI 3.26, 12.44)], women inter-parental witness of violence [AOR = 1.74; (95% CI 1.09, 2.79)], women having favorable attitude that justify wife-beating [AOR = 1.76; (95% CI 1.06, 2.94)]and non-disclosure of test result to partner [AOR 0.38; (95% CI 0.22, 0.66)] were factors associated with intimate partner violence since diagnosed with HIV.



CONCLUSION: The magnitude of intimate partner violence among HIV-positive Women on ART follow-up was found to be high in the study area. Therefore, integrating intimate partner violence victim screening with ART services, empowering HIV-positive women, and increasing their awareness of sexual and reproductive rights is needed.

Language: en