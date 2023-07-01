Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the prospective association of pain coping strategies and symptoms of anxiety and depression with work absenteeism in people with upper limb musculoskeletal disorders. DATA SOURCES: A systematic search of PubMed, Web of Science, Embase, Cochrane Library, and Scopus databases was conducted from inception to September 23, 2022. STUDY SELECTION: Prospective observational studies of adults with upper limb musculoskeletal disorders were included. Included studies had to provide data on the association of pain coping strategies (catastrophizing, kinesiophobia, self-efficacy or fear avoidance) or symptoms of anxiety and depression with work absenteeism. DATA EXTRACTION: Study selection, data extraction and assessment of methodological quality (Newcastle Ottawa Scale) were performed by two independent authors. Random-effects models were used for quantitative synthesis. DATA SYNTHESIS: Eighteen studies (n=12,393 participants) were included. Most studies (77.8%) reported at least one significant association between one or more exposure factors (pain coping strategies or symptoms of anxiety and depression) and work absenteeism. Meta-analyses showed a statistically significant correlation between the exposure factors of catastrophizing (r=0.28, 95% CI: 0.15 to 0.40; p<0.0001) and symptoms of anxiety and depression (r=0.23, 95% CI: 0.10 to 0.34; p=0.0003) with work absenteeism. The correlation between self-efficacy and work absenteeism was non-significant (r=0.24, 95% CI: -0.02 to 0.47; p=0.0747).



CONCLUSIONS: Rehabilitation teams should consider assessing catastrophizing and symptoms of anxiety and depression to identify patients at risk for work absenteeism. Addressing these variables may also be considered in return-to-work programs for individuals with upper limb disorders.

Language: en