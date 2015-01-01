Abstract

BACKGROUND: Mental ill-health in older adults (aged 60 years and over) is often under-diagnosed and under-treated. Older adults are less likely to access mental health services due to perceived stigma and fear of being a burden. Non-traditional providers of healthcare, such as the Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) may provide a possible solution to facilitate early detection of problems and help-seeking among older adults, especially in the context of pressured statutory services.



AIM: To examine whether and how Fire and Rescue Service Home Fire Safety Visits (HFSV) could be optimized to include detection and sign-posting for mental health problems, particularly anxiety and depression, in older adults. DESIGN & SETTING: Mixed-method qualitative study took place in the West Midlands, UK in 2022.



METHOD: This study involved focus groups (n=24) and interviews with Fire and Rescue Service staff (n=4) to develop and in-depth, contextual understanding of acceptability and feasibility of expanding the HFSV to include identification of anxiety and depression.



RESULTS: FRS staff were open to expanding their HFSVs to include more on mental health, providing they had sufficient training and support from partner agencies in primary and social care settings to accept referrals for service users (SU) presenting with symptoms of anxiety and/or depression.



CONCLUSION: The positive reputation of FRS staff and engagement with older adults suggests that Home Fire Safety Visits could support the detection of anxiety and depression in older adults and appropriate sign-posting to other services including primary care.

Language: en